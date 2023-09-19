Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has gone up by 2.39% for the week, with a 6.18% rise in the past month and a 0.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for AEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for AEM’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is 9.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEM is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $67.06, which is $16.14 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 494.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On September 19, 2023, AEM’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has decreased by -1.43 when compared to last closing price of 49.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that While wading through difficult waters, investors would be wise to lean into stocks to buy that come with Wall Street’s seal of approval. Let’s face it: while analysts and experts occasionally miss the mark, more often than not, they nail it.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.06. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.86 for the present operating margin

+29.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.