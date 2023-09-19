Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFRM is 3.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFRM is $16.21, which is -$9.2 below the current price. The public float for AFRM is 227.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFRM on September 19, 2023 was 14.67M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) has increased by 2.63 when compared to last closing price of 24.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-18 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The discussion will be moderated by Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank and will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com, and managem.

AFRM’s Market Performance

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has experienced a 6.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 75.88% rise in the past month, and a 50.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.98% for AFRM’s stock, with a 79.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 40.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +72.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.38. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 158.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -62.05. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.