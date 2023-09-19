AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is 8.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AER is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is $79.56, which is $16.27 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 225.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On September 19, 2023, AER’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

AER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has increased by 2.05 when compared to last closing price of 62.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-11 that AerCap Holdings NV said on Monday a unit of General Electric Co will sell 32.4 million shares in the aircraft leasing giant through an underwritten public offering.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has risen by 2.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.92% and a quarterly rise of 3.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for AerCap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for AER’s stock, with a 6.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.42. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw 9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerCap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.