AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-07-31 that Atalaya Capital Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant acquisition in AEON Biopharma Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Atalaya Capital Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) and AEON Biopharma Inc, and analyze the potential impact of this acquisition on the firm’s portfolio and the traded company’s stock performance.

Is It Worth Investing in AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) is $18.00, which is $11.64 above the current market price. The public float for AEON is 21.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEON on September 19, 2023 was 154.22K shares.

AEON’s Market Performance

AEON’s stock has seen a 21.61% increase for the week, with a 46.54% rise in the past month and a -31.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.14% for AEON Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.92% for AEON’s stock, with a -29.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEON in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEON Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.00%, as shares surge +52.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEON rose by +21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, AEON Biopharma Inc. saw -36.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEON starting from Strathspey Crown Holdings Grou, who sale 7,380,394 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Strathspey Crown Holdings Grou now owns 2,031,773 shares of AEON Biopharma Inc., valued at $73,803,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEON

The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.