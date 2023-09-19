Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB)’s stock price has soared by 16.70 in relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 AM ET Company Participants Caroline Corner – IR David Roman – CEO Takeo Mukai – CFO Conference Call Participants Marie Thibault – BTIG John Young – Canaccord Genuity Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Acutus Medical Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) is $1.50, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for AFIB is 28.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFIB on September 19, 2023 was 102.61K shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stock saw an increase of 25.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.12% and a quarterly increase of -24.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.23% for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.61% for AFIB’s stock, with a -35.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AFIB Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB rose by +25.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5032. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -47.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-558.30 for the present operating margin

-95.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -242.11. The total capital return value is set at -68.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.98. Equity return is now at value -67.50, with -34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.12. Total debt to assets is 29.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -8.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.