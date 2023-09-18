ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZVSA is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) is $2.50, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for ZVSA is 25.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On September 18, 2023, ZVSA’s average trading volume was 4.74M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA)’s stock price has dropped by -8.52 in relation to previous closing price of 0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-26 that ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVSA ) stock is sliding lower on Wednesday following a couple of announcements from the company. The first is the company’s publication of an article in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroinflammation.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZVSA’s stock has risen by 22.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.18% and a quarterly drop of -58.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.00% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for ZVSA’s stock, with a -91.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -21.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.51%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +24.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1429. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -91.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

The total capital return value is set at -28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.28. Equity return is now at value -210.40, with -161.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.