ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) by analysts is $26.30, which is $10.51 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 301.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ZI was 7.17M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 17.25. However, the company has experienced a -2.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-08 that ZoomInfo (ZI) is noticing accelerated growth in its non-software customers as the software space faces several headwinds. ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference to discuss the data company’s growth outlook across segments “All the other industries, we see a really steady path to growth, growing north of 20 percent in those non-software companies,” Schuck says.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI’s stock has fallen by -2.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.33% and a quarterly drop of -39.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.26% for ZI’s stock, with a -29.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at -18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.78. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -42.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Cadambi Sriprasadh, who sale 9,218 shares at the price of $18.16 back on Sep 05. After this action, Cadambi Sriprasadh now owns 0 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $167,399 using the latest closing price.

Hyzer Peter Cameron, the Chief Financial Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $25.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Hyzer Peter Cameron is holding 1,185,565 shares at $254,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.