Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.69 in comparison to its previous close of 1.05, however, the company has experienced a -4.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-11 that BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on August 23, 2023. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M.

Is It Worth Investing in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZH is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is $13.50, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for ZH is 497.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On September 18, 2023, ZH’s average trading volume was 2.67M shares.

ZH’s Market Performance

ZH stock saw a decrease of -4.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Zhihu Inc. (ZH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.91% for ZH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZH Trading at -11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0234. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw -25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+50.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhihu Inc. stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -25.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Zhihu Inc. (ZH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.