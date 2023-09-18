What Recent Market Trends Mean for RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s (RDHL) Stock

In the past week, RDHL stock has gone down by -3.05%, with a monthly decline of -12.47% and a quarterly plunge of -59.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.59% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.57% for RDHL stock, with a simple moving average of -81.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDHL is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is $40.00, The public float for RDHL is 2.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On September 18, 2023, RDHL’s average trading volume was 223.06K shares.

RDHL) stock’s latest price update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.24 in relation to its previous close of 0.85. However, the company has experienced a -3.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-07-21 that RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock RDHL, +1.65% soared 10% premarket after the company said it has received a further $1.7 million in U.S. government funding for its partner, Apogee, to develop a treatment for gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDHL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RDHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDHL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on August 31, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RDHL Trading at -26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDHL fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8849. In addition, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. saw -85.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.33 for the present operating margin

+46.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at -115.97. The total capital return value is set at -49.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -268.82. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.