vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) has dropped by -10.98 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is $4.00, The public float for VTVT is 28.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTVT on September 18, 2023 was 209.59K shares.

VTVT’s Market Performance

VTVT’s stock has seen a -9.16% decrease for the week, with a -37.49% drop in the past month and a -41.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.46% for VTVT’s stock, with a -41.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTVT Trading at -30.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -36.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5262. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc. saw -32.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from FRY JOHN A, who purchase 40,461 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Nov 29. After this action, FRY JOHN A now owns 61,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc., valued at $33,773 using the latest closing price.

FRY JOHN A, the Director of vTv Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,539 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that FRY JOHN A is holding 20,539 shares at $16,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1116.95 for the present operating margin

+95.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at -949.65. Equity return is now at value 106.60, with -63.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,762.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.