Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is above average at 38.07x. The 36-month beta value for VRRM is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRRM is $23.33, which is $4.56 above than the current price. The public float for VRRM is 165.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on September 18, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VRRM) stock’s latest price update

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.37 in relation to its previous close of 18.70. However, the company has experienced a 6.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-22 that What does getting a speed camera ticket, having your car towed and being harassed by debt collectors all have in common? Yes, they are miserable experiences that you hate to encounter.

VRRM’s Market Performance

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has seen a 6.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.54% decline in the past month and a 0.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for VRRM’s stock, with a 8.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $26 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRRM Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.34. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 35.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Conti Craig C, who sale 37,780 shares at the price of $19.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Conti Craig C now owns 27,906 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $723,196 using the latest closing price.

Lalla Steve, the EVP Commercial Services of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 48,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Lalla Steve is holding 4,697 shares at $834,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.