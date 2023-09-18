Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is above average at 7.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is $11.05, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 500.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLY on September 18, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

The stock price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has dropped by -1.10 compared to previous close of 9.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that The banking sector is not completely out of the woods from the industry crisis experienced earlier this year, but if you are a value investor, this works to your advantage investing in bank stocks. A myriad of concerns, including the steep rise in interest rates (affecting the value of bank loan and bond portfolios), big exposure to the commercial real estate sector (currently in meltdown mode), as well as the possibility of a recession next year, continue to weigh on bank stock valuations.

VLY’s Market Performance

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has experienced a -0.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month, and a 7.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for VLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for VLY’s stock, with a -6.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $11.50 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from SANI SURESH L, who purchase 4,416 shares at the price of $15.70 back on May 22. After this action, SANI SURESH L now owns 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $69,331 using the latest closing price.

MENDELSON AVNER, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,611 shares at $15.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MENDELSON AVNER is holding 134,126 shares at $40,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.