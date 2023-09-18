Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $24.67, which is -$4.08 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 70.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 37.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPST on September 18, 2023 was 9.93M shares.

The stock price of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) has dropped by -2.13 compared to previous close of 29.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-17 that Investors can expose their stock portfolios to artificial intelligence (AI) in a few different ways. Some of the smaller companies developing the technology could deliver the most upside, but they also carry the most risk.

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a -3.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month, and a -22.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.01% for UPST’s stock, with a 13.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $49 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at -32.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 119.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $31.09 back on Sep 11. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 397,764 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $31,090 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the Chief Technology Offier of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $35.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Gu Paul is holding 867,576 shares at $175,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.