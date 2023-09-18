Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) Stock

In the past week, EBAY stock has gone up by 2.60%, with a monthly gain of 3.80% and a quarterly plunge of -2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for eBay Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for eBay Inc. (EBAY) by analysts is $49.10, which is $4.22 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 530.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of EBAY was 5.13M shares.

EBAY) stock’s latest price update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.45relation to previous closing price of 44.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-16 that E-commerce stocks aren’t what they used to be. Online merchants and payment companies thrived during the pandemic when the whole world was forced to shop virtually.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $57 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBAY Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.87. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Garcia Edward O, who sale 1,181 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Aug 17. After this action, Garcia Edward O now owns 21,728 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $51,149 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Edward O, the SVP, Chief Product Officer of eBay Inc., sale 5,679 shares at $43.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Garcia Edward O is holding 17,988 shares at $246,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.