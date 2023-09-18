Understanding the 1.67% Volatility Levels of General Mills Inc.’s (GIS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of General Mills Inc. (GIS) has gone down by -0.45% for the week, with a -7.70% drop in the past month and a -18.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is above average at 15.27x. The 36-month beta value for GIS is also noteworthy at 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GIS is $73.78, which is $7.03 above than the current price. The public float for GIS is 580.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of GIS on September 18, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 66.36. However, the company has seen a -0.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-15 that General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is expected to report higher revenue but lower earnings when compared to the same period last year when it hands down its first quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday, September 20. For the quarter, analysts expect the Cheerios, Pillsbury and Betty Crocker parent company to post revenue of $4.88 billion compared to $4.72 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $70 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.16. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw -21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 37.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, General Mills Inc. (GIS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.