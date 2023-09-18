Understanding the 1.43% Volatility Levels of AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has gone up by 2.08% for the week, with a 0.38% rise in the past month and a 11.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.43% for ABBV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is above average at 31.29x. The 36-month beta value for ABBV is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ABBV is $167.60, which is $17.3 above than the current price. The public float for ABBV is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of ABBV on September 18, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

ABBV) stock’s latest price update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 153.64. However, the company has seen a 2.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Currently, the S&P 500 and many sectors are outperforming the healthcare sector, presenting an opportunity to explore assets within this sector during the current period of apathy towards it. AstraZeneca’s revenue was $11.42 billion in the second quarter of 2023, up 6% from the prior quarter and beating analysts’ consensus estimates by $0.4 billion. At the same time, total sales of AbbVie products continue to decline year over year, amounting to about $13.87 billion for the three months ending June 30, 2023.

ABBV Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.62. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from GONZALEZ RICHARD A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $148.58 back on Aug 01. After this action, GONZALEZ RICHARD A now owns 565,294 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $8,914,800 using the latest closing price.

GONZALEZ RICHARD A, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CEO of AbbVie Inc., sale 18,500 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that GONZALEZ RICHARD A is holding 625,294 shares at $2,759,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 25.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.97. Equity return is now at value 58.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), the company’s capital structure generated 372.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.82. Total debt to assets is 46.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.