UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has plunged by -0.08 when compared to previous closing price of 26.02, but the company has seen a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is above average at 2.52x. The 36-month beta value for UBS is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The public float for UBS is 3.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume of UBS on September 18, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

The stock of UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a 10.64% rise in the past month, and a 27.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for UBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for UBS’s stock, with a 25.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBS Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.41. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 41.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 51.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, UBS Group AG (UBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.