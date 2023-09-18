TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Stock Observes 21.47% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has seen a 19.92% increase in the past week, with a 37.62% gain in the past month, and a 6.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.30% for TCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.53% for TCRX’s stock, with a 21.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TCRX is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCRX is $10.75, which is $7.86 above than the current price. The public float for TCRX is 42.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of TCRX on September 18, 2023 was 121.67K shares.

TCRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) has jumped by 17.96 compared to previous close of 2.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCRX Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.85%, as shares surge +40.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX rose by +19.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw 86.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, who purchase 37,880 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, BARBERICH TIMOTHY J now owns 37,880 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,564 using the latest closing price.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of TScan Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,400 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Lynx1 Capital Management LP is holding 5,224,600 shares at $63,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -67.30, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Based on TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

In summary, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.