TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Stock Faces 25.21% Weekly Volatility

The stock of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has seen a -34.76% decrease in the past week, with a -58.21% drop in the past month, and a -74.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.48% for RNAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.41% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -89.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) by analysts is $12.00, which is $11.33 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 1.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 242.27K shares.

RNAZ) stock’s latest price update

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.65 in comparison to its previous close of 0.74, however, the company has experienced a -34.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-10 that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock’s potential for a turnaround in the near term.

RNAZ Trading at -64.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.21%, as shares sank -58.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ fell by -34.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3569. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -95.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Jun 21. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 82,262 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,818 using the latest closing price.

Dudley Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,607 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Dudley Robert Michael is holding 70,262 shares at $16,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -157.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.57. Equity return is now at value -557.20, with -239.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.