Trading Update: OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Stock Endures 15.81% Monthly Volatility

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has seen a 3.11% increase in the past week, with a 17.06% gain in the past month, and a 53.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.81% for OKYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for OKYO’s stock, with a 12.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for OKYO is at -0.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for OKYO is $0.07, The public float for OKYO is 16.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for OKYO on September 18, 2023 was 254.38K shares.

OKYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) has increased by 12.43 when compared to last closing price of 1.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-13 that OKYO Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:OKYO) has announced a public offering of its shares with the net proceeds to fund the clinical development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes and working capital. The ophthalmology-focused biopharmaceutical company did not disclose the size or price per share of the offering.

OKYO Trading at 20.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKYO rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0366. In addition, OKYO Pharma Limited saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OKYO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.