Trading Update: Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock Endures 2.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has gone up by 2.36% for the week, with a 14.05% rise in the past month and a 29.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.30% for LBRT stock, with a simple moving average of 23.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) by analysts is $19.21, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 155.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LBRT was 3.06M shares.

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 18.18. However, the company has experienced a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-15 that Hosted by Brian Sullivan, “Last Call” is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.90. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw 13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 7,118 shares at the price of $18.10 back on Sep 12. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,026,531 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $128,836 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 1,932 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,033,649 shares at $34,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 39.90, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.