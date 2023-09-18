TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.12 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a 23.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences and provide a company overview:

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is $3.00, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for TCON is 28.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCON on September 18, 2023 was 488.50K shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON’s stock has seen a 23.67% increase for the week, with a 32.72% rise in the past month and a -44.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.31% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for TCON’s stock, with a -73.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.70%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON rose by +17.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2468. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -81.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83. Equity return is now at value 308.50, with -189.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.