Toast Inc.’s (TOST) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TOST stock has gone down by -3.45%, with a monthly decline of -13.69% and a quarterly plunge of -12.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.37% for TOST’s stock, with a -0.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 12 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for TOST is $25.89, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 353.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.40% of that float. The average trading volume for TOST on September 18, 2023 was 7.40M shares.

The stock price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has plunged by -3.27 when compared to previous closing price of 20.80, but the company has seen a -3.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Over the past year, fintech stocks have been under lots of pressure. While enterprise software stocks like Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY ) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU ) are near 52-week highs, some fintechs are at multi-year lows.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.36. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $23.27 back on Aug 15. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 267,382 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $1,349,776 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc., sale 806 shares at $23.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 29,236 shares at $18,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.