The Volatility of GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) Stock: A -42.24% Ratio for the Week

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has gone down by -42.24% for the week, with a -13.88% drop in the past month and a 26.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.10% for GCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.16% for GCT’s stock, with a 43.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) is 10.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GCT is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCT is 15.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On September 18, 2023, GCT’s average trading volume was 656.13K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has decreased by -10.57 when compared to last closing price of 11.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -42.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Unleash your portfolio value with high earnings yield stocks like ANF, GCT, LYTS and SOI.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.32%, as shares sank -12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT fell by -42.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw 79.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.