The Southern Company (SO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has surged by 0.27 when compared to previous closing price of 70.90, but the company has seen a 4.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-17 that Southern Company could be on the cusp of a dividend change as it completes a big capital investment project. Consolidated Edison is approaching dividend royalty.

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 25.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Southern Company (SO) is $73.38, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SO on September 18, 2023 was 3.73M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO’s stock has seen a 4.65% increase for the week, with a 4.38% rise in the past month and a 0.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for The Southern Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.59% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.25% for the last 200 days.

SO Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.11. In addition, The Southern Company saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $67.83 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 121,284 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $339,150 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, the EVP and CIO of The Southern Company, sale 1,490 shares at $67.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD is holding 72,756 shares at $99,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Southern Company (SO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.