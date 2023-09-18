The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is 26.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PG is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is $167.91, which is $12.77 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.35B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On September 18, 2023, PG’s average trading volume was 5.74M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.84 in relation to previous closing price of 154.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that Procter & Gamble is seen as a haven during economic hardships and recessions due to its position as a leader in the consumer staples sector. The company has shown consistent revenue and EPS growth, and has a strong track record of increasing dividends for over 67 years. While Procter & Gamble offers promising growth opportunities and a commitment to shareholders, its current valuation is high and leaves no margin of safety in uncertain business conditions.

PG’s Market Performance

PG’s stock has risen by 0.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.17% and a quarterly rise of 3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for PG’s stock, with a 3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PG Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.26. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Jejurikar Shailesh, who sale 11,522 shares at the price of $154.13 back on Aug 30. After this action, Jejurikar Shailesh now owns 10,135 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $1,775,926 using the latest closing price.

Coombe Gary A, the CEO – Grooming of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 10,094 shares at $154.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Coombe Gary A is holding 36,896 shares at $1,554,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.