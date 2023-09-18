The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has plunged by -1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 31.05, but the company has seen a -3.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the BofA Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at 8:50 am Eastern time, as scheduled.

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is above average at 12.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is $39.18, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for IPG is 383.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPG on September 18, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG’s stock has seen a -3.18% decrease for the week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month and a -24.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.47% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of -13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPG Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.12. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw -7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 24.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.