The AES Corporation (AES) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AES is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AES is $26.33, which is $9.98 above the current price. The public float for AES is 666.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AES on September 18, 2023 was 5.62M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AES) stock’s latest price update

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.86 in comparison to its previous close of 17.39, however, the company has experienced a -0.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that AES’ strategic investment plans and partnerships to further expand its clean energy generation are likely to drive its performance.

AES’s Market Performance

The AES Corporation (AES) has seen a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.36% decline in the past month and a -19.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for AES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for AES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.66. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -40.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from MONIE ALAIN, who purchase 27,400 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 16. After this action, MONIE ALAIN now owns 28,725 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $500,598 using the latest closing price.

Laulis Julia M., the Director of The AES Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Laulis Julia M. is holding 1,500 shares at $29,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The AES Corporation (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The AES Corporation (AES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.