The -13.88% Decline of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NRBO stock has gone up by 17.40%, with a monthly decline of -7.30% and a quarterly surge of 9.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.23% for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.56% for NRBO’s stock, with a -22.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is $6.00, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for NRBO is 23.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRBO on September 18, 2023 was 382.59K shares.

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)’s stock price has soared by 18.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-29 that Welcome to the world of penny stocks. This is a corner of the stock market that piques interest and raises eyebrows in equal measure.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +17.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4952. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -24.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.