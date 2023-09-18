The -13.88% Decline of Akerna Corp.’s (KERN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KERN stock has gone down by -20.94%, with a monthly decline of -43.98% and a quarterly plunge of -64.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.74% for Akerna Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.30% for KERN’s stock, with a -67.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) is above average at 0.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akerna Corp. (KERN) is $0.80, The public float for KERN is 6.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KERN on September 18, 2023 was 283.46K shares.

KERN) stock’s latest price update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN)’s stock price has dropped by -14.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-06 that Akerna Corp. (KERN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of KERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KERN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KERN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KERN Trading at -46.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.07%, as shares sank -36.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KERN fell by -20.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3186. In addition, Akerna Corp. saw -64.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.68 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akerna Corp. stands at -429.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akerna Corp. (KERN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.