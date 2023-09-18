Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.25 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a 12.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Investing in biotech stocks can be challenging. The rewards can be great when your company hits on a popular drug, treatment or product.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TENX is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TENX is $5.50, which is $5.16 above than the current price. The public float for TENX is 23.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on September 18, 2023 was 605.96K shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX stock saw an increase of 12.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.00% and a quarterly increase of 17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.47% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for TENX’s stock, with a -62.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3363. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -84.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -323.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.17. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with -85.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.