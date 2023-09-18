Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is $6.15, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 2.99B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERIC on September 18, 2023 was 8.64M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.59relation to previous closing price of 5.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Ericsson (ERIC) adds that these new inserts will bring down plastic content of the entire packaging to less than one percent compared with 20% earlier.

ERIC’s Market Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has experienced a -1.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.55% rise in the past month, and a -6.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for ERIC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.97% for the last 200 days.

ERIC Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.