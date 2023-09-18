TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAL is 0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TAL Education Group (TAL) is $7.77, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for TAL is 491.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% of that float. On September 18, 2023, TAL’s average trading volume was 6.49M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.16 in relation to its previous close of 7.40. However, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that The journey hasn’t been without its hurdles, but amidst these dynamics, the quest for the best Chinese stocks leads to a surprising revelation. China, often viewed as the economic dynamo of the East, has been grappling with myriad challenges in the past couple of years.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group (TAL) has experienced a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.04% rise in the past month, and a 10.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for TAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for TAL’s stock, with a 8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, TAL Education Group saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.94. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TAL Education Group (TAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.