Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 34.73, but the company has seen a 2.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Suncor Energy is well-positioned for a potential oil price spike and has one of the best reserve life ratios in the industry. Suncor’s latest quarterly results show steady production growth and ample reserves. The global supply/demand gap for oil is likely to persist, creating investment opportunities for Suncor.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 10.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is $37.47, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.30B and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% of that float. On September 18, 2023, SU’s average trading volume was 4.49M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

SU stock saw an increase of 2.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.17% and a quarterly increase of 16.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.20% for SU’s stock, with a 12.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.80. In addition, Suncor Energy Inc. saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.