STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) has increased by 61.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 66.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nicole Jones – IR Bob Moccia – CEO Chris Lesovitz – CFO Conference Call Participants Destiny Hance – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Greetings. Welcome to STRATA Skin Sciences’ 2Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SSKN is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SSKN is $3.90, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for SSKN is 21.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for SSKN on September 18, 2023 was 138.84K shares.

SSKN’s Market Performance

SSKN’s stock has seen a 66.64% increase for the week, with a 72.41% rise in the past month and a 16.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.17% for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 59.95% for SSKN’s stock, with a 8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSKN Trading at 28.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.10%, as shares surge +72.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSKN rose by +66.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6462. In addition, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. saw 26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSKN starting from 22NW, LP, who purchase 1,853,056 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Aug 16. After this action, 22NW, LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., valued at $1,023,072 using the latest closing price.

Moccia Robert Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Moccia Robert Joseph is holding 235,300 shares at $28,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.86 for the present operating margin

+60.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stands at -15.35. The total capital return value is set at -14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.60. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.88. Total debt to assets is 16.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.