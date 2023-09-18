Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is $21.69, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for STWD is 295.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STWD on September 18, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 20.99, but the company has seen a 2.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that With the interest rate volatility, the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry is likely to see a fall in spreads and origination levels. Amid this, STWD, LADR and IVR are poised to navigate industry hiccups.

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD’s stock has risen by 2.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.33% and a quarterly rise of 7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for STWD’s stock, with a 9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STWD Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.24. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw 14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.39 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +55.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.83. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 317.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.07. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.