Solowin Holdings (SWIN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.27x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWIN is 2.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of SWIN was 3.95M shares.

SWIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) has dropped by -10.04 compared to previous close of 2.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -52.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-23 that Solowin Holdings has filed proposed terms to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO. The firm provides securities brokerage and related services to Chinese investors.

SWIN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.58% for SWIN’s stock, with a -38.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWIN Trading at -38.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN fell by -52.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -61.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.