Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLNO is 0.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLNO is $14.33, which is $9.43 above the current price. The public float for SLNO is 7.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLNO on September 18, 2023 was 56.48K shares.

SLNO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) has jumped by 15.57 compared to previous close of 4.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-01-13 that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

SLNO’s Market Performance

SLNO’s stock has risen by 25.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.89% and a quarterly drop of -2.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.61% for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.36% for SLNO’s stock, with a 43.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 29, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SLNO Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +25.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +371.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. saw 147.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Jun 06. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,207,753 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,186 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., purchase 78,468 shares at $5.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,207,553 shares at $469,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

The total capital return value is set at -174.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -169.99. Equity return is now at value -280.20, with -104.40 for asset returns.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.