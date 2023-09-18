Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) by analysts is $8.63, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 707.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of SBSW was 4.45M shares.

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 6.64, but the company has seen a 17.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Kloof Gold Mine is undergoing restructuring amid implications at Shaft 4. Public comments suggest the firm’s subsidiary is examining the possibility of PGM tailings. In our opinion, Sibanye might pivot out of gold mining and rely on tailings.

SBSW’s Market Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has experienced a 17.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.41% rise in the past month, and a -9.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for SBSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.64% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -20.63% for the last 200 days.

SBSW Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +17.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -37.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+26.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.