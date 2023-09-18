Should You Invest in The Kroger Co. (KR) Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KR is $51.59, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for KR is 712.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for KR on September 18, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has increased by 1.16 when compared to last closing price of 45.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-09-15 that In an effort to make their brands more indispensable to consumers’ day-to-day food routines, both Kroger and Albertsons have just announced new meal offerings. The Kroger Company, the nation’s largest pure-play grocer, announced Friday (Sept.

KR’s Market Performance

KR’s stock has fallen by -1.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.49% and a quarterly rise of 0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for The Kroger Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.11% for KR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $60 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KR Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.25. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Massa Timothy A, who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $45.46 back on Sep 12. After this action, Massa Timothy A now owns 194,956 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $1,045,511 using the latest closing price.

Massa Timothy A, the Senior Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 23,000 shares at $47.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Massa Timothy A is holding 194,956 shares at $1,102,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.78. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.03. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Kroger Co. (KR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.