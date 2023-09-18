Should You Invest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Now?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MCHP is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCHP is $97.65, which is $19.99 above the current market price. The public float for MCHP is 532.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for MCHP on September 18, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MCHP) stock’s latest price update

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP)’s stock price has plunge by -3.00relation to previous closing price of 80.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-11 that CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. (Central Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Sajid Daudi, Head of Investor Relations. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Piper Sandler, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

MCHP’s Market Performance

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has seen a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.68% decline in the past month and a -9.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for MCHP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.11% for MCHP’s stock, with a -3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCHP Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.05. In addition, Microchip Technology Incorporated saw 10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHP starting from Bjornholt James Eric, who sale 2,363 shares at the price of $78.63 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bjornholt James Eric now owns 32,004 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated, valued at $185,803 using the latest closing price.

Bjornholt James Eric, the Senior VP and CFO of Microchip Technology Incorporated, sale 2,470 shares at $78.32 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Bjornholt James Eric is holding 32,004 shares at $193,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.88 for the present operating margin

+58.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.33. Total debt to assets is 40.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.