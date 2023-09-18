Should You Invest in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KIM is $22.57, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 605.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for KIM on September 18, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has plunged by -0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 19.06, but the company has seen a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-12 that JERICHO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its third quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, October 26, 2023, before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET. Event: Kimco Realty’s Third Quarter Results When: 8:30 AM ET, October 26, 2023 Live Webcast: 3Q23 Kimco Realty Earnings Conference Call or on Kimco Realty’s website investors.kimcorealty.com Dial #: 1-888-31.

KIM’s Market Performance

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has experienced a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month, and a -2.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for KIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $22 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIM Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

KIMCO REALTY CORP, the of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 11,500,000 shares at $26.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KIMCO REALTY CORP is holding 28,338,105 shares at $301,070,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.