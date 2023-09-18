Should You Invest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BXMT is $22.93, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 170.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.11% of that float. The average trading volume for BXMT on September 18, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.87 in relation to its previous close of 23.00. However, the company has experienced a 1.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-16 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust is one of the biggest and best-managed mortgage REITs. Despite concerns about office loans, BXMT had pretty strong second-quarter results, which remained flat for the most part. I present my analysis on the stock which leads me to a buy rating.

BXMT’s Market Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has experienced a 1.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.73% rise in the past month, and a 17.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.38% for BXMT’s stock, with a 12.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.16. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,275 shares at the price of $23.20 back on Sep 11. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 150,284 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $52,791 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 485 shares at $23.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 50,495 shares at $11,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.