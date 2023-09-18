Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Stock Observes -10.71% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SXT stock has gone down by -0.14%, with a monthly gain of 10.02% and a quarterly plunge of -15.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Sensient Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for SXT’s stock, with a -10.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) Right Now?

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SXT is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SXT is $77.00, which is $13.21 above the current price. The public float for SXT is 41.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SXT on September 18, 2023 was 193.25K shares.

SXT) stock’s latest price update

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 63.49. However, the company has experienced a -0.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-07-07 that MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its conference call to discuss 2023 second quarter results at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, July 21, 2023. To participate in the conference call, contact Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078, and ask to join the Sensient Technologies Corporation conference call. Alternatively, the call can be accessed by using the webcast link that will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SXT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $92 based on the research report published on October 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SXT Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXT fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.70. In addition, Sensient Technologies Corporation saw -12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXT starting from Winder Investment Pte Ltd, who sale 6,304,914 shares at the price of $71.13 back on Jul 03. After this action, Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 0 shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation, valued at $448,468,533 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.69 for the present operating margin

+34.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensient Technologies Corporation stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT), the company’s capital structure generated 68.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 34.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.