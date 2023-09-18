SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)’s stock price has increased by 68.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a 69.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2022-07-06 that SCWorx (WORX) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after boosting investor confidence with a stock purchase agreement! The post Why Is SCWorx (WORX) Stock Up 37% Today?

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 13.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WORX on September 18, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stock saw an increase of 69.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.35% and a quarterly increase of -51.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.02% for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 56.85% for WORX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.92% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +65.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2063. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.85. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on SCWorx Corp. (WORX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.