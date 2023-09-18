Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for STRC is at 2.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STRC is $1.58, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for STRC is 13.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for STRC on September 18, 2023 was 268.19K shares.

The stock price of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) has dropped by -16.11 compared to previous close of 0.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.78. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago.

STRC’s Market Performance

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has seen a -24.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.60% decline in the past month and a -64.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for STRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.41% for STRC’s stock, with a -72.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRC Trading at -45.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -39.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRC fell by -24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0607. In addition, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation saw -77.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRC starting from Hamer Andrew, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 31. After this action, Hamer Andrew now owns 958,807 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, valued at $15,261 using the latest closing price.

GARAGIC DENIS, the Chief Technology Officer of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, purchase 14,765 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that GARAGIC DENIS is holding 336,458 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-733.08 for the present operating margin

+5.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stands at -1078.52. The total capital return value is set at -57.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.75. Equity return is now at value -109.90, with -96.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.