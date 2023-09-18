Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ROIV stock has gone down by -10.40%, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly surge of 13.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Roivant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for ROIV stock, with a simple moving average of 24.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROIV is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is $15.88, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 512.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On September 18, 2023, ROIV’s average trading volume was 5.12M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has plunged by -1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 11.49, but the company has seen a -10.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-09-09 that Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) stock price has entered a major bull run as investors remain optimistic about the company’s future. The shares surged to a high of $12.67 on Friday, reaching its highest level since December 2021.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10.50 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 41.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 106,430 shares at the price of $12.19 back on Sep 08. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 611,813 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $1,297,382 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Rakhi, the Chief Accounting Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 99,350 shares at $12.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kumar Rakhi is holding 197,950 shares at $1,210,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.