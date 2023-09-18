RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is above average at 46.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is $6.00, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for RFIL is 8.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RFIL on September 18, 2023 was 6.12K shares.

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL)’s stock price has gone decline by -21.89 in comparison to its previous close of 3.70, however, the company has experienced a -22.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.

RFIL’s Market Performance

RFIL’s stock has fallen by -22.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.13% and a quarterly drop of -36.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for RF Industries Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.00% for RFIL’s stock, with a -35.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFIL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for RFIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RFIL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $9 based on the research report published on January 29, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

RFIL Trading at -24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -24.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFIL fell by -22.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, RF Industries Ltd. saw -43.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFIL starting from Holdsworth Mark Keith, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Apr 14. After this action, Holdsworth Mark Keith now owns 629,352 shares of RF Industries Ltd., valued at $850 using the latest closing price.

Holdsworth Mark Keith, the Director of RF Industries Ltd., purchase 1,182 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Holdsworth Mark Keith is holding 629,152 shares at $4,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+25.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for RF Industries Ltd. stands at +1.70. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.63.

Based on RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL), the company’s capital structure generated 77.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 34.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.