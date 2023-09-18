Redwire Corporation (RDW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)’s stock price has dropped by -19.90 in relation to previous closing price of 4.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-06 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Cannito and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Baliff will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT, September 11, 2023. The presentation will be available at the following w.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redwire Corporation (RDW) is $8.00, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for RDW is 22.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDW on September 18, 2023 was 226.02K shares.

RDW’s Market Performance

RDW stock saw an increase of 6.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.74% and a quarterly increase of 23.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for Redwire Corporation (RDW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for RDW’s stock, with a 15.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDW Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.28%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw 66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDW starting from AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC, who sale 6,151 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Aug 21. After this action, AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC now owns 36,117,424 shares of Redwire Corporation, valued at $20,237 using the latest closing price.

AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC, the Director of Redwire Corporation, sale 2,886 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC is holding 36,123,575 shares at $9,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.75 for the present operating margin

+17.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwire Corporation stands at -81.36. The total capital return value is set at -21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Redwire Corporation (RDW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.