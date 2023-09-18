QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 7.14. However, the company has seen a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-17 that EV makers are testing QuantumScape’s batteries now.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QS is at 5.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QS is $7.83, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 344.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.81% of that float. The average trading volume for QS on September 18, 2023 was 8.94M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

The stock of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month, and a -12.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for QS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for QS’s stock, with a -9.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Hettrich Kevin, who sale 34,607 shares at the price of $7.06 back on Sep 12. After this action, Hettrich Kevin now owns 604,204 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $244,422 using the latest closing price.

Straubel Jeffrey B, the Director of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 69,309 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Straubel Jeffrey B is holding 292,644 shares at $485,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.